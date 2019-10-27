Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN fired a 2-over-par 72 in the third round of THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP today at the Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Inzai City, Japan.
He was 1-over through nine holes in the final round, which has been hampered by inclement conditions throughout the weekend. At press time, Dahmen was at 11 over for the tournament.
In his third round in which he started on No. 10, he bogeyed No. 14 and made the turn at 1-over. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 2 and 6, with bogeys on Nos. 3, 4 and 9.