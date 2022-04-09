> Seth Brown, a former Lewis-Clark State standout, hit a home run Friday for the Oakland Athletics, but the A’s fell at Philadelphia 9-5 at Citizens Bank Ballpark.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, hit a three-run shot in the seventh inning against Philadelphia right-handed starter Aaron Nola that brought Oakland to within 6-4. He hit his first home run of the season on a full-count, 77.4 mph knuckle-curve that went over the wall in right-center field.
The 6-foot-1, 223-pounder is expected to be a full-time starter for the A’s this season. A year ago, Brown hit .214 in 111 games with 20 home runs and 48 RBI in his first extended action in the majors. Of his 60 hits in 2021, 34 of them went for extra bases.