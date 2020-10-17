› Clarkston native Joel Dahmen took a tumble down the leaderboard Friday after shooting a 3-over-par 75, as he sits in a tied for 33rd place after two rounds of The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, which is a no-cut event.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, had three birdies, three bogeys and a triple bogey on No. 18 that was costly as he currently sits at 1-under 143, 13 shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 3 and 4 before bogeys on Nos. 6 and 9 to make the turn in 36. On the back side, Dahmen bogeyed No. 14, then had his triple-bogey 6 on No. 17 before coming back with a birdie on No. 18.
He will tee off for his third round at 9:25 a.m. Pacific today at No. 1 with playing partners Cameron Champ and Cameron Smith.