› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen fired a 3-under-par, bogey-free round of 69 in Thursday’s first round of The American Express at PGA West (Stadium) in La Quinta, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, sits in a tie for 39th place, five shots behind leader Brandon Hagy.
Starting at No. 1 on the Stadium Course, he parred his first 10 holes before getting back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. He finished with a birdie on No. 16.
Dahmen will tee off at 9:50 a.m. Pacific today on No. 10 at the Nicklaus Tournament course with playing partners Charley Hoffman and Chesson Hadley.