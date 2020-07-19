› Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shot a 6-over-par 78 in Saturday’s third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and sits in 74th place heading into today’s final round.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the PGA Tour, is 21 shots behind leader Jon Rahm.
He started the day well, parring his first nine holes to make the turn in 36. However, Dahmen went double bogey-double bogey-bogey on Nos. 16-18.
He teed off early this morning with playing partner Sepp Straka. Dahmen is not playing in next week’s tournament, the 3M Open, in Blaine, Minn.