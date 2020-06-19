Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen fired a 3-under-par 68 on Thursday, sitting in a tie for 28th place, after the first round of The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
Dahmen, who is competing in his fourth full PGA Tour season, is four shots behind co-leaders Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard.
Starting on No. 10, he double-bogeyed No. 15, but came back with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he birdied Nos. 1, 5, 6 and 9 but bogeyed No. 8 for his finish.
Dahmen will tee off for today’s second round at 9:32 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Harold Varner III and Harry Higgs.