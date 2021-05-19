› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 19th event of the season, the PGA Championship, starting Thursday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, S.C.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 18th place at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on May 10.
He will tee off at 4:33 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Bernd Wiesberger and Tom Hoge.