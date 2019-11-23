> Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot a 2-under-par 68 in Friday’s second round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Ga., but it wasn’t enough as he missed the cut by one shot.
The leader after two rounds is Tyler Duncan at 14-under 128. Dahmen had a two-round score of 3-under 139.
Playing at the Seaside course, he bogeyed Nos. 1 and 3, but bounced back with birdies on Nos. 5 and 8 to make the turn at even-par 35 and 1 under overall. He secured birdies at Nos. 11 and 15 on the back side, but couldn’t get the one more he needed to play during the weekend.
The Tour is off next weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday, then will resume with the Hero World Challenge from Dec. 4-7 in the Bahamas.