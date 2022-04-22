> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen, along with teammate Stephan Jaeger, carded a 9-under-par 63 in Thursday’s first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour, and Jaeger are four shots behind leaders Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, tied for ninth place with seven other teams.
Starting on No. 10 and playing fourballs, Dahmen had a birdie on Nos. 10 and 13, and Jaeger birdied Nos. 11 and 18 to make the turn in 32. On their back nine, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 1, 5 and 6, and Jaeger had birdies on Nos. 2 and 7 for their score.
Dahmen and Jaeger will tee off in the second round at 6:31 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with the team of Jason Day and Jason Scrivener.