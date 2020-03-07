> JOEL DAHMEN carded his second straight even-par 72 on Friday and made the cut by three strokes in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla. At 144, he’s seven strokes behind the leader of the PGA event.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region