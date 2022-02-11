> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot an even-par 71 after Thursday’s first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is seven shots behind leader Sahith Theegala, tied for 70th place.
Starting on No. 10, he had bogeys on Nos. 13-15 and a birdie on No. 17 to make the turn in 38. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round at 6:59 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partners J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell.