> JOEL DAHMEN struggled to a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday in the first round of the Safeway Open at Napa, Calif. He’s tied for 116th place. He will tee off at 8:10 a.m. today on No. 1.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
> JOEL DAHMEN struggled to a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday in the first round of the Safeway Open at Napa, Calif. He’s tied for 116th place. He will tee off at 8:10 a.m. today on No. 1.