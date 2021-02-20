› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-over-par 75 in the second round of The Genesis Invitational on Friday, missing the cut at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full year on the PGA Tour, finished with a two-round total of 7-over-149.
Starting on No. 1, he had a birdie on No. 1, a bogey on No. 6 and a double bogey on No. 8 to make the turn in 37. On the back nine, he had a birdie on No. 11, a bogey on No. 12 and a double bogey on No. 17.
Dahmen is taking next week off from the Tour.