> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 71 after Thursday’s first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is eight shots behind leader Tom Hoge in a tie for 74th place.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on Nos. 10, 14 and 18 with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, Dahmen had an eagle on No. 2 with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3 for his score.
Dahmen and partner Andrew Capobianco (who was a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event) currently sit tied for 11th place after an 8-under 64, three shots behind the leaders.
The duo will tee off at 8:41 a.m. today in second round at Monterrey Peninsula Country Club with Jimmy Walker and amateur partner, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.