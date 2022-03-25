> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 70 in Thursday’s first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and is the defending champion in this event, is tied for 32nd place, five shots behind leader Ben Martin.
Starting on No. 1, he had bogeys on Nos. 2 and 7, with birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 6 to make the turn in 35. He parred all nine holes on the back side for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round at 9:03 a.m. Pacific today on No. 10 with playing partners Hudson Swafford and Nate Lashley.