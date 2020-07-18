› Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shot an even-par 72 in Friday’s second round of the Memorial Tournament, and sits in a tie for 64th place to just make the cut right at the line.
Dahmen, who is playing in his fourth full season on the Tour, is at 3-over 147 for the event, 12 shots behind co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau.
Starting on No. 10, he bogeyed Nos. 11 and 12, then had a birdie on No. 13 before a bogey on No. 16 and a birdie on No. 17 to make the turn in 37. On his back nine, Dahmen went birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie in a stretch from Nos. 3-7 for his finish.
He teed off early this morning with playing partner Marc Leishman.