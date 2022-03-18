> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had a 3-under-par 68 in the first round of the Valspar Championship on Thursday at Innsbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour almost a full year ago, is in a tie for 33rd place, four shots behind co-leaders Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burms, Adam Hadwin and David Lipsky.
Starting on No. 10, he had a a birdie on No. 11 and a double bogey on No. 12 to make the turn in 36. On his back nine, he strung together birdies on Nos. 1-3 and 6 for his score.
Dahmen teed off in the second round early today on No. 1 with playing partners Michael Thompson and Andrew Landry.