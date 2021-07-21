› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 24th event of the PGA Tour season, the 3M Open, starting Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 46th place Sunday at the British Open at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, to earn $33,679.
He will tee off at 6:07 a.m. Pacific at No. 1 with playing partners Robert Streb and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.