Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot up the leaderboard Friday after carding a 7-under-par 64 to make the cut at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Dahmen rose 64 spots to sit in a tie for 21st place.
