> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 7-under-par 64 after Friday's second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is eight shots behind leader Seamus Power in a tie for 15th place.
Starting on No. 1, he had a birdie on No. 9 to make the turn in 33. On the back nine, Dahmen had an eagle on No. 10 with birdies on Nos. 12, 13, 15 and 16 for his score.
Dahmen and partner Andrew Capobianco (who was a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event) currently sit tied for ninth place after a 7-under 64 for a total of 15-under 128, four shots behind the leaders.
The duo will tee off at 10:09 a.m. today at No. 10 in the third round at Monterrey Peninsula Country Club with Jimmy Walker and amateur partner, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.