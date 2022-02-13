> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 3-over-par 74 in Saturday’s third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is 15 shots behind leader Sahith Theegala, tied for 64th place at 1-over 214.
Starting on No. 10, he had bogeys on Nos. 11, 12, 14 and 17 to make the turn in 40. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 and a bogey on No. 7 for his finish
Dahmen will tee off in the final round at 9:43 a.m. Pacific today on No. 10 with playing partner Harry Higgs.