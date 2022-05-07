> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 5-over-par 75 and just made the cut Friday after the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour with his first career victory a little more than a year ago, is tied for 29th place with 21 other players at 1-under 139, nine shots behind leader Jason Day.
Starting on No. 10, he had a birdie on No. 13, an eagle on No. 14 and a bogey on No. 18 to make the turn in 33. On his back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 1, 4, 8 and 9 with a triple bogey on No. 7 for his score.
He will tee off in the third round at 8:01 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partners Justin Lower and Stewart Cink.