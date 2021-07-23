> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 70 in Thursday’s first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is in a tie for 64th place, six shots behind co-leaders Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas and Troy Merritt. Play was suspended with 11 players remaining on the course.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 2 and 6 with bogeys on No.s 3 and 9 to make the turn in 35. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 with a bogey on No. 13.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round on No. 10 today with playing partners Robert Streb and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.