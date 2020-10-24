› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 70 on Friday and sits in a tie for 40th place after two rounds of the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, a no-cut event in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is eight shots behind leader Justin Thomas.
Starting on No. 1, he had a birdie on No. 1 and a bogey on No. 9 to make the turn in 36. On the back nine, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 11 and 15 for his score.
He will tee off for his third round at 10:09 a.m. Pacific today with playing partners Tommy Fleetwood and Brendon Todd.