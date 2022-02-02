> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his ninth event of the PGA Tour season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, starting Thursday at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open this past Thursday at Torrey Pines North in San Diego.
Dahmen, with amateur partner Andrew Capobianco (who was a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event), will tee off at 9:25 a.m. at No. 10 with Jimmy Walker and amateur partner, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.