Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his sixth event of the PGA Tour season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, starting Thursday at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 29th place at the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort’s Sea Island course in Sea Island, Ga. He made $44,190.
He will tee off at 11:40 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partner Garrick Higgo.