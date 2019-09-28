Despite shooting a 3-under-par 69 on Friday, Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN missed the cut by one shot at the Safeway Open at the Silverado Spa and Golf Resort’s North Course in Napa, Calif.
Dahmen finished the tournament with a 1-under 141.
He birdied Nos. 2 and 5 and bogeyed Nos. 4 and 9 on the front side for an even-par 36. Dahmen then played well on the back, birdieing Nos. 14, 17 and 18 to attempt to get himself in position to play this weekend, but he fell short.
Dahmen tentatively is set to play in next week’s Shriners Hospital for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.