› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 6-over-par 78 in Thursday’s first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, sits 14 shots behind co-leaders Patrick Reed and Alex Noren.
Starting at No. 1 on the South Course, he double-bogeyed No. 4, bogeyed Nos. 5 and 8 and birdied No. 6 to make the turn in 39. On the back nine, Dahmen had bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 17 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 10:10 a.m. on No. 10 on the North Course with playing partners Peter Malnati and Lucas Glover.