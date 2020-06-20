Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a second consecutive 3-under-par 68 on Friday, sitting in a tie for 28th place, after the second round of The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
Dahmen, who is competing in his fourth full PGA Tour season, is at 6-under 136 overall and six shots behind leader Webb Simpson.
Starting on No. 1, he double-bogeyed the opening hole but came back with birdies on Nos. 2, 5 and 9 to make the turn in 34. On his back nine, he birdied No. 14 for his finish.
Dahmen will tee off for today’s third round at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partner Vaughn Taylor.