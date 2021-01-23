› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-over-par 74 in Friday’s second round of The American Express, missing the cut at PGA West (Stadium) in La Quinta, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, had six bogeys and four birdies in his round. He finished at 1-under 143 for the two days.
Starting at No. 10 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, he birdied Nos. 14 and 18 and bogeyed No. 17 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, Dahmen had a bogey on No. 1, a birdie on No. 4, then back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6, followed by a birdie on No. 7, then consecutive bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 for his score.
Dahmen is scheduled to play in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego starting Thursday.