> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 69 in Thursday’s first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event more than one year ago, is tied for 32nd place, six shots behind leader Cameron Young.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 5 and 9 with a bogey on No. 8 to make the turn in 35. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 10, 15 and 18 with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round at 9:34 a.m. Pacific today on No. 10 with playing partners Carlos Ortiz and Kevin Tway.