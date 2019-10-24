Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot a 2-over-par 72 today and sits in a tie for 47th place after the first round of The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at the Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Inzai City, Japan.
Dahmen is eight shots behind co-leaders Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland.
Starting at No. 10, he had bogeys on Nos. 10, 11 and 17 to make the turn at 3 over. On the back side, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 2 and 5 with a bogey on No. 6.
Dahmen will tee off at No. 1 at 8:50 a.m. Japan time Friday, 4:50 p.m. Pacific today.