> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 70 in Friday’s second round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, just made the cut by one shot, is tied for 57th place and trails co-leaders Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey by nine strokes.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 3, 8 and 9 and a triple bogey on No. 5. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16 with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 17 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 7:45 a.m. today on No. 1 in the third round with playing partner Camilo Villegas.