> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-over-par 73 in Saturday’s third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour on March 28, is 21 shots behind leader Joaquin Niemann, tied for 74th place at 2-over 213 overall.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on Nos. 10 and 17 with a bogey on No. 18 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he had a birdie on No. 1 but bogeys on Nos. 2, 6, 7 and 9 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the final round on No. 10 at 10:14 a.m. today with playing partners Charley Hoffman and Adam Long.