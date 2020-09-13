› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 71 in Saturday’s third round of the of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.
Dahmen, who is starting his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is 10 shots behind co-leaders Brian Stuard, James Hahn and Cameron Percy.
Starting on No. 1, Dahmen birdied Nos. 1 and 5 and had a bogey on No. 2 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he bogeyed No. 17 before finishing with a birdie on No. 18.
He will tee off in today’s final round at 9:20 a.m. with playing partner C.T. Pan.