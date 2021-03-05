> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen carded a 2-over-par 74 in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is tied for 71st place, eight strokes behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Corey Connors.
Starting at No. 10, he birdied No. 13 and 16 before a double bogey at No. 17 to make the turn in 36. On his back nine, he bogeyed Nos. 8 and 9.
Dahmen tees off at 4:11 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partners Charl Schwartzel and Byeong Hun An.