› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-over-par 72 on Friday and remains four shots out of the lead after the second round of The Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and winner of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 28, is in a tie for 14th place.
Starting on No. 1, he had bogeys on Nos. 1, 6 and 7 with birdies on Nos. 3, 5 and 8 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 10 and 12, a bogey on No. 11 and a double bogey on No. 18 for his score.
He will tee off at 9:45 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partner Abraham Ancer.