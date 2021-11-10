> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his fourth event of the PGA Tour season, the Houston Open, starting Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, tied for 45th place i the World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico, making $19.341.82.
He will tee off at 5:24 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 with playing partners Joaquin Niemann and Keith Mitchell.