Local angle

Prairie’s Madison Shears, right, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play for the College of Idaho. She is pictured with Pirates coach Lori Mader.

 Andrew Ottoson/Idaho County Free Press

Prairie girls’ basketball player Madison Shears signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play for the College of Idaho. “This has always been my dream school, and without the love and support of everyone, I wouldn’t be here,” Shears said during her signing ceremony.

