Lewiston girls’ soccer player Breanna Nine signed a letter of intent Friday to play collegiately for Piedmont College, an NCAA Division III school in Demorest, Ga.
Nine, a senior, mainly played on the defensive back for the past four years. She did register a penalty-kick goal during the Sept. 24 Class 5A Inland Empire League match against Lakeland. Nine also was a standout on defense two days later when the Bengals scored a 3-2 win at Sandpoint, the first time Lewiston had beaten the Bulldogs on the road in 10 years. The Bengals went 5-3-2 this past season.
Nine is a valedictorian and ASB secretary at the school.
The Lions currently are 7-6 overall and 5-1 in the USA South Conference. Nine will major in nursing at the school.