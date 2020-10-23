› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday and is in a tie for 17th place after Thursday’s first round of the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, a no-cut event in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is four shots behind leader Sebastian Munoz afer carding five birdies and one bogey on his round.
He had his lone bogey on his opening hole, No. 10. From there, Dahmen birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he logged birdies on Nos. 2, 3 and 6 for his finish.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round at 10:45 a.m. today on No. 1 with playing partners Kevin Streelman and Gunn Charoenkul.