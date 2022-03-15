Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had a 1-under-par 71 and a 1-over-par 73 in the final two rounds of The Players Championship that were completed Monday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event almost one year ago, finished 10 shots behind champion Cameron Smith in a tie for 33rd place. He made $100,111.11 in the event.
Starting his suspended third round on No. 13, he had a bogey on No. 16 to finish his back nine in 36.
Starting the final round on No. 1, he had bogeys on Nos. 1, 5 and 7 with a birdie on No. 4 to make the turn in 38. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 16 with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 17 for his score.
Dahmen next is competing in the Valspar Championship, which begins Thursday at Innsbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.