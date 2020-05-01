Little League World Series, regional events canceled

In a year unlike any other, Little League baseball became the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Little League International announced Thursday the cancellation of its World Series and regional qualifying events, marking the first time in the organization’s almost 75-year history there will not be a crowning of a champion on the worldwide level.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” Stephen D. Keener, Little League president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”
It impacts a total of seven World Series events, including the annual Little League Baseball tournament conducted each summer in South Williamsport, Pa., the Little League Softball tournament in Greenville, N.C., as well as the Junior League Softball event that was set to be held this year in Kirkland, Wash.
It also affects the 82 regional qualifying tournaments that encompass the seven divisions. This year’s Northwest Region event was set for Aug. 9-15, in San Bernadino, Calif.
The organization said several factors went into making the decision including:
The inability to play qualifying tournaments in many of the U.S. and international regions, coupled with direction from federal officials regarding the complexity of international travel restrictions and immigration requirements;
an indication from teams from around the globe that they will be unable to participate or travel to these tournaments; and
the testing and mitigation protocols that would need to be in place at these significant public events should an individual participating or attending an event be diagnosed with COVID-19.
In Idaho, there are 2,015 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 63 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Thursday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 51 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 18 deaths, the most in the state. There was a stretch of time in the middle of April where there were five confirmed deaths in a three-day span. In the past four days, four deaths were reported in the county.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 1,031,659 confirmed cases, with a total of 60,057 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 1,069,826, with a total of 63,006 deaths, as of 11 p.m. Pacific on Thursday.
West Region director April Meehleder said the region, which includes Idaho and Washington, is hopefuly those who want to conduct a season will do so safely.
“This is a heartbreaking day and decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those Little League Baseball and Softball players from throughout the West Region, who we have the honor of hosting here in San Bernardino at our Little League Baseball and Softball tournaments each summer,” Meehleder said. “While we are disappointed that we will not be able to have our Regional and World Series tournaments this summer, we hope that, where safe and appropriate, our local leagues will be able to provide Little League opportunities for as many children as possible in their communities.”
In an email sent to parents, Lewiston Little League president Autumn Cann said the league would officially start May 12 as long as there were no new outbreaks of COVID-19.
In an interview April 7 with the Tribune, Cann said she was hopeful the season still would move forward. At that time, the plan was to follow the recommendations LLI placed on local-level organizations, which was a suspension of all activities through May 11.
At that time, Cann said she wanted to see a season go forward considering all the things children already have lost because of the pandemic.
“I think it’s extremely important for the kids to have some kind of season,” Cann said. “They’ve had a lot of cancellations in other sports and other activities that they haven’t been able to do. Things like Easter celebrations (were different) this year. A lot of kids won’t get to celebrate their birthdays. So having those social activities where they’re out exercising, being out in the sunshine and playing with their friends is extremely important, in my opinion. No different than any other year, but more important this year because they’ve lost so much already. I really, really hope that we can deliver that for them, because I think they will all appreciate it, probably more than the coaches, parents and volunteers that run the league do.”
She also reiterated at the time that safety was first and foremost.
“Safety is the No. 1 priority,” Cann said. “My child will be one of those players out there, and I wouldn’t want to put any child at risk.”
LLI continues to have the same guidance, saying playing opportunities “could include not only regular season activities, but opportunities for local district, and, perhaps, state all-star tournament play to provide players, especially those moving up to a new age division in 2021, a tournament experience, if possible and safe.”
In Cann’s email, she said the group would be developing new safety protocols to meet the state’s requirements as well as the possibility of an all-star tournament within the district.
The organization also canceled the 2020 MLB Little League Classic game set for Aug. 23 between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.
The group also was set to conduct the 75th Little League World Series next year, but that event will take place in 2022.
