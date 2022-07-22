Lewiston 12U All-Star softball player Victoria Lockart, right, hits a ball, thrown by Jim Lockart, a coach of the team, into a net at Airport Park on Monday. The 12U softball team will compete in the Little League Northwest Region tournament in San Bernardino, Calif., starting Saturday.
The Lewiston Little League has seen success in baseball and softball programs this summer.
The 12-and-under All-Star softball team is the first of two teams from the valley that will be competing in the Northwest Region tournament in San Bernardino, Calif. That team begins action Saturday.
“(We didn’t expect this) at all, actually,” coach Autumn Cann said. “Little League, as a whole, for Lewiston has grown. We’ve had 300 extra kids (sign up) this year in our program overall. So I think it brought in some new talent, for one. Our softball program doubled in size this year. So we have a lot of new girls playing, which is awesome.”
The team will compete in a six-team event and will play its first game at noon Saturday at Al Houghton Stadium against Hermiston, Ore. The winner of that game plays at 9 a.m. Sunday against Palmer, Alaska. Other teams in the event include Billings, Mont.; Issaquah, Wash., and Gillette, Wyo.
The teams are fighting for the right to represent the region in the 12-team Little League Softball World Series, which takes place Aug. 9-15 in Greenville, N.C.
The team has had to travel a lot in a short period of time. This past weekend, the team swept a pair of games against Southwest Ada’s Little League in Filer, Idaho to earn the state title. Then after a couple of days here at home, the team went to Boise to take a flight to San Bernardino and made it there just ahead of the start of the tournament.
The amount of travel on such short notice means communication is critical, especially among the parents of the players who must come up with money to fund flights on short notice.
“We have Facebok groups,” said Joni Jordan, a parent of a player on the team. “And we had a parent meeting right after we were all back from Twin Falls, so we were able to get together and try to coordinate a plan and then continue fundraising to be able to help the girls afford things down there.”
The continued support of the community has helped the teams and parents fund and support the kids, to guarantee travel and also to make sure that the parents and families can be at the games to support the players.
“For the team, I think we’ve had to come together quickly,” Jordan said. “So we’ve done car washes, the girls have went door-to-door to businesses and asked for donations, we set up an account on Facebook where people maybe have family who don’t live here so they can donate, and that’s been very successful.”
All games throughout the tournament can be livestreamed on ESPN+.