HAYDEN - Even when it fell down by four runs, Lewiston's manager advised his team to keep its head.
"There's a lot of time left in the ballgame," Linc Way told his baseball team. "We'll get back in the game, we're fine."
"They can't all be easy," Way later said.
Saturday's district tournament contest for the Lewiston Purple certainly wasn't.
Needing extra innings, Way's 10-and-under All-Star Little League club rallied to take a win over Sandpoint and remain unbeaten in two district contests so far.
Lewiston won 9-6.
In the top of the final frame, Lewiston's Zack Bambacigno hit a tiebreaking single, and two batters later, Jaydan Estlund added some insurance. He hit a two-out, two-run double to give his team its final differential before Lewiston pitcher Mason Way earned the save on the mound, putting the finishing touches on a standout day for Way on both offense and defense.
Entering midway through the game and inheriting a four-run hole, Way threw 41/3 innings of one-hit ball while fanning seven and walking one. He also went 3-for-5 with a triple.
"I just liked the way we just kept grinding and found a way to win the game," Linc Way said while also lauding the baserunning of Austin Topp (three stolen bases). "Every kid did their job and we were able to find a way to grind out a win. It wasn't easy, but they all can't be easy."
Lewiston 030 201 03-9 10 x
Sandpoint 400 200 00-6 9 x
12U
Lewiston 16, Post Falls 0
HAYDEN - Toby Elliott pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout and the Lewiston 12U All-Star baseball team mercy-rule defeated Post Falls in five innings to stay perfect at districts, with a 2-0 record in pool play so far.
When the tournament continues today, Lewiston will face Sandpoint at noon.
Elliott served up nine strikeouts to just one walk, and the Lewiston defense behind him rose to the occasion as well, avoiding any errors.
Also putting in standout efforts for Lewiston, Tucker Konkol had a three-run homer, Cole Stoddard was 3-for-3 and cleanup hitter Jackson Lathen went 4-for-4 to stay perfect at the plate in the postseason. Lathen's 6-for-6 so far.
"We had solid pitching and no errors which contributed to us allowing no runs," Lewiston manager Kelly Kolb said.
Lewiston 530 08-16 11 0
Post Falls 000 00-0 3 2
11U
Lewiston 9, Lakeland 0
HAYDEN - Drew Alldredge and Caleb Moore together pitched a one-hit shutout and the Lewiston Little League 11U All-Stars downed Lakeland to open district play on Saturday.
When pool play continues today back at Croffoot Park, Lewiston will take on Coeur d'Alene.
That game is at noon.
Alldredge and Moore fanned eight while walking just one over six innings, and had three players with two hits apiece - Guy Krasselt, Zander McFee and Moore.
Lewiston led by just a run, 1-0, before breaking things open with an eight-run fifth inning.
"Our defense played awesome, with no errors," Lewiston manager Nick Krasselt said.
Lewiston 010 080-9 8 0
Lakeland 000 000-0 1 2