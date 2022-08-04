Lewiston Little League All-Star coach Kyle Peterson talks with his team after Tuesday’s practice at Inland Cellular Field. The team will play in the Northwest Region tournament in San Bernardino, Calif., starting Saturday.
Carson Henson of the Lewiston Allstars throws a grounder to first base Tuesday evening during practice at the little league field on 1st Avenue in Lewiston. The Allstars head to San Bernardino, Calif. this week to participate in the Little League World Series West Region tournament.
A pair of Lewiston Allstars rehydrate Tuesday evening during practice at the little league field on 1st Avenue in Lewiston. The Allstars head to San Bernardino, Calif. this week to participate in the Little League World Series West Region tournament.
Two Lewiston Allstars wait for their turn to take the field Tuesday evening during practice at the little league field on 1st Avenue in Lewiston. The Allstars head to San Bernardino, Calif. this week to participate in the Little League World Series West Region tournament.
A Lewiston Allstars little leaguer knocks a pitch into the outfield Tuesday evening during practice at the little league field on 1st Avenue in Lewiston. The Allstars head to San Bernardino, Calif. this week to participate in the Little League World Series West Region tournament.
Jaxson Holthouse, left, of the Lewiston Allstars gets in position for an incoming grounder Tuesday evening during practice at the little league field on 1st Avenue in Lewiston. The Allstars head to San Bernardino, Calif. this week to participate in the Little League World Series West Region tournament.
Two Lewiston Allstars take their positions on the field Tuesday evening during practice at the little league field on 1st Avenue in Lewiston. The Allstars head to San Bernardino, Calif. this week to participate in the Little League World Series West Region tournament.
Ian Franklin of the Lewiston Allstars eyes a pop fly Tuesday evening during a practice at the little league field on 1st Avenue in Lewiston. The Allstars head to San Bernardino, Calif. this week to participate in the Little League World Series West Region tournament.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lewiston Little League All-Star player Ian Franklin catches a pop fly during Tuesday’s practice at Inland Cellular Field.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Austin Johnson
The 12-and-under Lewiston Little League baseball team is set to compete in the Northwest Regional tournament Aug. 6-11 at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, Calif.
Lewiston will be representing Idaho and will be competing against Bend North, Ore.; Bonney Lake/Sumner, Wash., and Abbott-O-Rabbit, Alaska in the double elimination format that begins Saturday. Lewiston will take on Abbott-O-Rabbit at noon that day. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.
The baseball team is following the trend of a successful summer for the Little League program as a whole. The 12U softball team also went to San Bernardino to compete in the Northwest Region tournament and the 10U baseball and softball teams each finished second in the Idaho state tournament that took place July 16-18 at Airport Park.
The league itself grew this season, and it gave more kids the opportunity to play. In fact, the boundaries stretched from Lewiston north to Moscow and east to Orofino. Kids who went to the Genesee, Whitepine, Kendrick, Highland, Nezperce, Culdesac and Timberline school districts also were eligible to play in the Lewiston league.
Because of that, the programs had more kids playing this year than in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
“I think this year we had the most kids we’ve had prior to COVID to actually play in the league,” Peterson said. “So we had a lot of teams, and that helped out just with kids getting involved. And overall, the vibe of the team, I think everyone is pretty excited.”
The program also will tackle the logistics of trying to get to California. The team will take a five-plus hour trip to Boise on Wednesday before catching a flight to San Bernardino. If the team wins the regional, they will be looking at a quick turnaround to the Little League World Series, which takes place Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pa.
“We got a lot of different businesses (supporting us),” Peterson said. “A lot of the parents have their own businesses. And they have connections with other businesses, so we’ve had a lot of businesses donate money to the team and then we’re doing a raffle. We’ve done really well.”
Peterson went on to mention the support from the community and how a lot of people realize that, for the kids, this probably is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
With the opportunity to play on ESPN+, and later main ESPN channels should Lewiston make it to the World Series, Peterson is making sure the kids are prepared to practice and play the same way they have throughout the summer.
“A lot of kids have been playing a lot of baseball, and a lot of travel ball, so they’ve been playing a lot of games,” Peterson said. “It’s mainly just getting the kids to understand as many baseball situations that I can think of with the coaches to get them more mentally prepared, and obviously the physical component. And swinging the bats. That’s gonna be our biggest deal, the way I see it. You got to hit the ball to win games.”