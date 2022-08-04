The 12-and-under Lewiston Little League baseball team is set to compete in the Northwest Regional tournament Aug. 6-11 at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, Calif.

Lewiston will be representing Idaho and will be competing against Bend North, Ore.; Bonney Lake/Sumner, Wash., and Abbott-O-Rabbit, Alaska in the double elimination format that begins Saturday. Lewiston will take on Abbott-O-Rabbit at noon that day. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.

