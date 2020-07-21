A Mixed Martial Arts card that had been scheduled for Saturday near Spokane was canceled along with other recent events at the same venue because of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, Excitefight director Rick Little confirmed Monday.
Northern Quest Casino & Resort, at Airway Heights, Wash., canceled the event a few weeks ago, Little said.
The card was to have included five members of Arnett’s Martial Arts America school in Lewiston, including professional Austin Arnett.
Still on the slate is an indoor MMA card at Northern Quest on Oct. 23. This week’s card had been scheduled for the casino’s outdoor venue.
“I think we could have pulled it off outdoors,” Little said. “People are still going to Walmart. But there’s too much going on (in terms of the virus). I don’t blame them for doing it.”
Arnett had been slated to fight Talon Hofman of Burns, Ore., in a featherweight bout. Amateur student at Martials Arts America slated to participate were heavyweights Jerrod Fisher and Tre Mooneyham and bantamweights Brayton Frei and Demitri Morales.
When the card was announced in June, there was no guarantee Spokane County would be allowed to stage an event involving more than 50 people in accordance with the state’s virus-related reopening plan. But Northern Quest had planned to more forward anyway, saying its status as a tribal-owned business exempted it from the state’s restrictions.