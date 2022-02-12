It took a minute for Lewis-Clark State senior outfielder Sam Linscott to get settled in here. But once he did, boy he has taken off.
“When Sam signed with us, we knew of his athletic ability,” fourth-year coach Jake Taylor said. “It took him a while to become acclimated to LC State, but he’s starting to settle in nicely.”
The former Division I player hit .295 for the 44-6 Warriors in 2021. But that was just a glimpse of the kind of player he could be.
In just nine games this season, the Marysville, Wash., resident leads LCSC (8-1) in several offensive categories heading into this weekend’s three-game home series against NCAA Division III Whitworth.
Linscott, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder who was a four-year standout at Lakewood High School, just had to find his footing after playing just one season with the NCAA Division I Thundering Herd.
In his lone season at the Huntington, W.Va., school, which was cut short by the pandemic, Linscott hit .250 with three doubles and one triple in 52 at-bats. But he had the ability to drive runners in, as his six hits with two out attest to. Linscott’s best game was in the nightcap of a nonconference doubleheader against Akron, when he went 3-for-5 with two doubles, his lone triple of the year and four RBI.
But he longed for being somewhere closer to home. That’s where LCSC came in.
Known for taking Division I drop-downs, the Warriors and Linscott connected in fall 2020. Being six hours from home, and parents Robert and Diana, has made a difference in his performance on the field.
“He is comfortable with the program, staff, and his teammates,” Taylor said.
After hitting six doubles, a triple and five home runs to help the Warriors to a third-place finish in the Avista NAIA World Series a year ago, he’s picked up his game.
Linscott’s hitting a team-best .486 with one homer and 14 RBI. He leads LCSC with 17 hits, six doubles and, while he’s not necessarily the type of guy you would expect to be a speed demon, especially hitting out of the No. 8 spot, Linscott is perfect on six stolen base attempts thus far.
“He’s always had speed, but I think he’s starting to trust himself on the base paths and create more scoring opportunities for our team,” Taylor said.
Linscott is tied for the longest hitting streak on the season with sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons at five, and he’s currently had a hit in his past three games heading into the series with the Pirates (1-3). Linscott has had five multiple-hit games thus far, including a four-hit, six-RBI effort in a 16-3 victory Jan. 28 at Vanguard (Calif.). He also had four hits — with two doubles, three runs scored and RBI — in the Warriors’ previous game, a 14-4 victory in Game 2 of a doubleheader Sunday at home against Whitman.
“Sam is swinging the bat with confidence right now,” Taylor said. “He’s an aggressive hitter with big bat speed but his pitch recognition has allowed him not to chase out of the zone early in the season.”
Linscott is one of those guys who doesn’t say much. He’s letting his bat do the talking.
“Sam is a quiet leader that leads by example,” Taylor said.
Date set for Cheff memorial
A time and date has been set for the memorial to honor longtime Warriors coach Ed Cheff.
Announced by former player Chip Damato on Facebook on Thursday, the team and school will honor the life and legacy of the legendary coach who led the Warriors from 1977-2010 at 1 p.m. March 19 at Harris Field.
Cheff, who died Jan. 15 at his home in Sequin, Wash., after an extended illness, led LCSC into national prominence, winning 16 NAIA titles in a span of 25 years. He won 40 games in 30 consecutive seasons, and produced 114 players who were taken in MLB’s first-year player draft, with 16 of them making it all the way.
He finished his illustrious career with a record of 1,705-430-4, just shy of an .800 winning percentage. Cheff had 72 NAIA All-Americans and three national players of the year.
The ceremony will take place two days after the Warriors will play a nonconference doubleheader at Central Washington. The event will be livestreamed through the school. More information will be available through the school once the event nears.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.