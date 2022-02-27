Have yourself a day, Sam Linscott.
That's precisely what the Lewis-Clark State senior outfielder did Sunday.
He smacked three home runs, including first-inning shots in each game, as the fourth-ranked Warriors swept a Cascade Conference doubleheader 13-0 and 11-1 against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers in run-rule fashion at Harris Field.
"We are beginning to make some strides in grouping at-bats together, but need to be more consistent throughout the lineup," coach Jake Taylor said. "We are making progress.”
It is thought to be the first time any Warrior player has hit a home run in the first inning of two games of a doubleheader.
And it came from, statistic-wise, the best offensive player on the team so far in 2022.
In the two games, Linscott went a combined 5-for-8 with four runs scored and nine RBI. He improved his team-leading batting average from .460 to .479 with the effort. Linscott briefly was tied for the most homers on LCSC (17-1, 2-0), which has won 11 in a row (all of them on the current season-opening homestand), before sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons hit one three batters after Linscott hit his second of the second game in the third inning.
Linscott came up just a double shy of hitting for the cycle in Game 1.
In the opener, senior outfielder Aidan Nagle went 2-for-4 with his third homer of the year, three runs scored and three RBI. Senior seecond baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston High School standout, went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
Garret Kollar went 2-for-3 for Eastern Oregon (5-10, 0-2)
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers (4-1) picked up the win, allowing three hits and striking out six in five innings of work.
Jaydon Yancey (0-1) took the loss, allowing six hits, four walks and seven runs, all earned, in five innings. He struck out three.
In the second game, every starter for the Warriors had at least one hit.
Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. Nagle was 2-for-5. Senior first baseman Luke White, who also played at Lewiston, went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Seamons was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Adrian Roa went 2-for-2 and Kyler Lunny was 2-for-4 for the Mountaineers.
Senior right-hander Eric Chavarria (4-1) picked up the win. He scattered four hits and struck out six in five innings.
“Two great starts for Trent and Eric today,” Taylor said. “They set the tone and worked with pace. They gave our offense a chance to get going early."
Davis Brown (1-2) took the loss, allowing 12 hitts and 10 runs, all earned, in 2⅓ innings.
The Warriors held a 7-0 lead in the opener before busting it open with six runs in the sixth. Nagle hit a two-run homer to right. Linscott scored on a wild pitch four batters later, then Seamons' infield sngle scored a run. Senior designated hitter Matt James singled to left scored another run and Way capped the inning with a fielder's choice RBI.
In the second game, it was LCSC up 3-0 when it plated seven third-inning runs. With one out, Linscott parked his second homer of the game. Back-to-back doubles by White and senior catcher Zach Threlfall scored another run. Then Seamons followed with a two-run homer to center. Three batters later, Way swatted his third home run of the season, a three-run shot to the deepest part of the park in center.
Former Lewiston player Garrett Beckman didn't play in the first game for the Mountaineers, and he was 0-for-3 in the second with a strikeout.
The two teams conclude the series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Monday.
GAME 1
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dyer ss 3 0 0 0 Way ss 5 1 1 1
Kollar lf 3 0 2 0 Davis 2b 3 3 2 0
Carreon cf 2 0 0 0 Nagle rf 4 3 2 3
Watterson cf 1 0 0 0 Linscott lf 3 2 3 5
Curl 1b 3 0 1 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Marks dh 3 0 1 0 White 1b 3 1 0 0
Snodgrass c 2 0 1 0 Updegrave 1b 0 0 0 0
Lunny pr 0 0 0 0 Threlfall c 1 0 0 0
Powell ph 1 0 0 0 Rhoads pr 0 1 0 0
Zohn rf 2 0 0 0 Seamons cf 2 2 1 1
Gonzales 3b 2 0 0 0 James dh 4 0 1 1
Elgin 2b 2 0 0 0 Stout 3b 4 0 1 1
Totals 24 0 4 0 Totals 29 13 11 12
Eastern Oregon 000 000 0—0 4 0
Lewis-Clark State 300 316 x—13 11 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Yancey (L, 0-1) 5 6 7 7 4 3
Edwards 0 5 6 6 2 0
Valtierra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 4-0) 5 3 0 0 0 6
Ball 2 1 0 0 0 4
GAME 2
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dyer ss 2 0 0 0 Way ss 4 2 3 4
Gonzales ss 1 0 0 0 Rhoads ss 1 0 0 0
Kollar lf 4 0 1 0 Davis 2b 4 0 0 0
Garcia c 2 0 1 0 Sa 2b 1 1 1 0
Watterson pr 0 0 0 0 Nagle rf 5 0 2 0
Robbins c 1 0 0 0 Linscott lf-cf 5 2 2 4
Beckman 1b 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 1 2 0
Zohn rf 3 0 0 0 Updegrave 1b 1 0 0 0
Lunny cf 4 0 2 0 Threlfall dh 3 1 2 1
Hamilton 3b 4 1 1 0 James ph 1 0 0 0
Elgin 2b 1 0 0 0 Seamons cf 2 2 2 2
Roa 2b 2 0 2 0 Phillips lf 1 0 0 0
Mazzone c 4 0 1 0
Stout pr 0 1 0 0
Signorelli 3b 4 1 1 0
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 39 11 16 11
Eastern Oregon 000 000 10—1 7 1
Lewis Clark-State 217 000 01—11 16 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
D. Brown (L, 1-2) 2.1 12 10 10 0 1
Rackham 0.2 1 0 0 0 0
Roberts 1 1 0 0 0 0
Zander 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Brown 2.1 2 1 1 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 4-1) 5 4 0 0 0 6
Gregory 1 0 0 0 2 1
Lucas 1 2 1 1 1 1
Takalo 1 1 0 0 0 2
Attendance — 215.