Lines to be strength for Spartans

Pat Christopherson is entering his third season as the head coach for the Timberline (Weippe) Spartans. During his first two seasons at Timberline, the Spartans finished at the bottom of the Whitepine League Division II standings.
However, with a mix of experience and leadership, this could be the year the Spartans climb up the standings.
Timberline is returning senior quarterback/linebacker Rylan Larson, who is a leader on both sides of the ball.
“Rylan will continue to do great things for us,” Christopherson said. “He’s continued to show improvement throughout camp and he’ll really stand out as a leader for us.”
Another player that’s stood out during fall camp is running back/linebacker Chase Hunter,
“Chase has approached this season differently,” Christopherson explained. “He’s really matured and just has a different tenacity when he shows up to the field.”
The biggest strength for the Spartans is its offensive and defensive lines, a group that is elusive and experienced.
“Our offensive and defensive line should be really stout this year,” Christopherson said. “Each guy brings something different whether that’s footwork, strength, or quickness off the ball every guy brings something to the table.”
Timberline is returning seven letterwinners heading into the season, which is a big reason Christopherson feels the Spartans could turn its recent woes around.
“I really think this is the season that things will finally click for our guys,” Christopherson said. “With all the experience that we have on both sides of the ball I’m really excited to see what we can do this year.”
When asked about his biggest worry heading into the 2020 season he echoed what seems to be every coach’s biggest concern this year, being able to play a full season.
“I’m just hoping that COVID-19 stays away from us and everyone in our league,” Christopherson explained. “I’d hate to see the season not happen, especially for the seniors, they’ve worked too hard to not play this year.”
Pixley may be reached at sports@lmtribune.com.
Timberline
COACH — Pat Christopherson (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 0-4 in Whitepine League Division II, 2-7 overall.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Rylan Larson, sr.; Chase Hunter, sr.; Devon Wentland, sr.; Jordan Strwart, sr.; Jaron Christopherson, jr.; Parker Brown, soph.; Logan Hunter, soph.
OUTLOOK — The Spartans finished last in the Whipine Division II last year, but are returning seven letterwinners.
“This is the year things will finally start coming together,” Timberline coach Pat Christopherson said. “The guys seem to be stronger, mentally and physically.”
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m. Pacific
Date — Opponent
Aug. 28 — at Genesee
Sept. 4 — at Kamiah
Sept. 11 — Salmon River
Sept. 18 — Prairie
Sept. 25 — Deary
Oct. 9 — at Kendrick
Oct. 16 — at Lewis Center